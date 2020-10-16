NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Museum of Chinese in America is celebrating its 40th anniversary, and a major comeback.
In January, fire destroyed 70 Mulberry Street, the building that housed the museum’s archives and artifacts.
Friday, the museum unveiled a new space to show their collection.
“All of our collections were all over the place, 85,000 items. We weren’t sure where they were, if they would be salvaged,” said Nancy Yao Maasbach, president of the museum. “Everything is coming back. It has been stabilized, and this space will be open to the public. It’s amazing.”
One of the items on display is a rare Chinese typewriter, one of only three in the world.
You can see this and more for free at MOCA Workshop, the museum’s temporary home through the weekend.
For more information, click here.
