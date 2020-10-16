PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There’s a shakeup at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.
Gov. Phil Murphy dismissed the state’s top military commander Friday.
Colonel Dr. Lisa J. Hou, who is the current DMAVA deputy adjutant general, will serve as the interim adjutant general and commissioner of the department.
Proud to name Dr. Lisa Hou as the new Interim Adjutant General and Commissioner of @NJDMAVA. With experience as a Field Surgeon in Iraq and Afghanistan and as a respected medical professional, Dr. Hou will provide invaluable leadership during the pandemic. https://t.co/HQ4uTjm85k pic.twitter.com/mkzqaEGELE
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 16, 2020
She replaces Major General Jemal J. Beale. The governor didn’t give a reason for Beale’s dismissal.
The department oversees New Jersey’s three veterans homes in Menlo Park, Paramus and Vineland.
Nearly 200 residents and caregivers died at the facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
