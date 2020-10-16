CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, Local TV, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — There’s a shakeup at the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

Gov. Phil Murphy dismissed the state’s top military commander Friday.

Colonel Dr. Lisa J. Hou, who is the current DMAVA deputy adjutant general, will serve as the interim adjutant general and commissioner of the department.

She replaces Major General Jemal J. Beale. The governor didn’t give a reason for Beale’s dismissal.

The department oversees New Jersey’s three veterans homes in Menlo Park, Paramus and Vineland.

Nearly 200 residents and caregivers died at the facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply