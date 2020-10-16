NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City, home of the famous Pizza Rat, is now number three on the list of “ratty” cities in America.

That’s according to Orkin‘s annual list of “rattiest” cities.

The pest control company bases its rankings on where it conducted the most rodent treatments in the past year.

Beating out New York were Chicago in first place and Los Angeles in second place.

Rounding out the top five were Washington and San Francisco.

Several other cities in New York state made the top 50 list. Albany came in 38th, Buffalo came in 43rd and Syracuse was right behind at 44th.

Hartford, Connecticut, came in 27th.

