NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a string of cell phone store thefts in Queens, the Bronx and Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, three suspects are wanted in connection to 12 different incidents that took place between Sept. 11 and Oct. 13.

The three male suspects are believed to be 16-18 years old.

Police say they have stolen Apple watches, iPhones and Samsung Galaxy phones from several different T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T stores.

The suspects usually walk into a store, grab products that are on display and then run off.

According to police, they have gotten away with over $16,000 worth of devices.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

