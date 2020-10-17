SAYREVILLE, N.J (CBSNewYork) — A Middlesex County day care worker is under arrest for allegedly sexually assaulting three children at a facility in Sayreville, NJ.
Kyle Finn, 20, faces multiple charges including aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
Finn worked at the Superhero School House Day Care until he was arrested on Oct. 14. He was fired by the facility.
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said Finn also worked as a camp counselor at Our Lady of Victories Church and the Sayreville Department of Recreation.
According to investigators, Finn volunteered for the Sayreville Association for Brain Injured Children.
