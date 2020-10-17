Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After a raw & rainy Friday, the sunshine is back! The last of the rain exited the east end this morning, and now we’re looking at a classic fall weekend to enjoy. Temps this afternoon will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

It’s another cold night with frost advisories in effect for some suburbs, so you’ll want to bring in or protect any sensitive plants. Temps will be in the 30s for many waking up Sunday… in the 40s closer to the city and out east, where winds off the ocean keep temps from falling as much. Aside from a few more clouds, Sunday is another winner with afternoon highs in the 60s.

Monday looks to feature more in the way of clouds, but the warming trend continues as we head into next week. Overall, a pretty quiet stretch ahead.

