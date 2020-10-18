Comments
CARLSTADT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey man is facing firearms charges, and according to the Carlstadt fire department’s website, the suspect is its deputy chief.
Forty-eight-year-old Matthew Moran is accused of receiving shipments of gun suppressors, also known as silencers, from China.
Bergen County prosecutors say when they searched Moran’s home on Jefferson Street in Carlstadt, they found numerous firearms, high-capacity magazines and police-issued ballistic vests.
He’s now charged with possessing prohibited weapons.
