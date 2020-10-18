CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Philharmonic is continuing its roadshow of live bandwagon performances across the city this weekend.

Members of the Philharmonic treated people at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to a so-called “pull-up” performance.

That’s because the musicians have a pickup truck carrying their equipment.

The New York Philharmonic is continuing its roadshow of live bandwagon performances across the city. (Credit: CBS2)

The Philharmonic had its entire season canceled and with live venues still closed, the Philharmonic and special guests have treated audiences around the city to a variety of programs.

The outdoor concerts are surprise appearances so crowds can stay small.

Be on the lookout for more performances Sunday.

