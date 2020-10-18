NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Philharmonic is continuing its roadshow of live bandwagon performances across the city this weekend.
Members of the Philharmonic treated people at Domino Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to a so-called “pull-up” performance.
That’s because the musicians have a pickup truck carrying their equipment.
RELATED STORY: Anthony McGill, Principal Clarinet At New York Philharmonic
The Philharmonic had its entire season canceled and with live venues still closed, the Philharmonic and special guests have treated audiences around the city to a variety of programs.
The outdoor concerts are surprise appearances so crowds can stay small.
Be on the lookout for more performances Sunday.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- Stimulus Package Update: As Unemployment Claims Climb, Have Both Sides Found Common Ground?
- Churches Remain Closed In New York City’s Coronavirus Hot Zones Following Judge’s Ruling
- Hasidic Wedding Scheduled For Monday In Williamsburg Could Test Resolve Of COVID Enforcement
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.