NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City sheriff’s office says there was a large, illegal party in Queens early Saturday.

More than 215 people were found dancing and drinking inside an Ozone Park banquet hall, not socially distancing or wearing proper face coverings, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports.

The New York City sheriff’s office says there was a large, illegal party at the Queens Luxe Banquet Hall on Oct. 17, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Jose Malvinado lives in the area.

“Every weekend there’s something going on there,” he said. “People going in and out.”

The banquet hall owner tells CBS2 he rented the venue out to “an individual” who then hosted the party.

Still, he and three employees are now facing multiple summonses.

The party is the latest in a long list of what officials say are examples of noncompliance when it comes to the coronavirus.

