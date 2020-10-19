Breaking News3 People Shot In Fordham Heights Section Of The Bronx
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

We’re looking at a mostly to partly sunny day around the area with temperatures running a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

(Credit: CBS2)

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers far N&W. Temps will fall into the 50s across much of the area.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow’s looking like a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with a lingering shower chance far N&W. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

(Credit: CBS2)

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

