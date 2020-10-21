Comments
Dense fog will be an issue through the mid-morning hours then dissipate. For remainder of the day, expect cloudy skies giving way to some breaks of sun this afternoon. It will be on the mild side again with temps climbing into the low 70s.
Some fog will redevelop tonight. Temps will fall into the low 60s again with some 50s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow will start off with some fog and give way to partly sunny skies. Temps will remain well above normal in the low and mid 70s.
Friday’s looking like a mostly cloudy day overall. It will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s.