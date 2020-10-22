Comments
We’re dealing with another round of fog this morning along with some patchy drizzle. For the remainder of the day, expect clouds to give way to some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.
Patchy fog will redevelop tonight along with some drizzle. Temps will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s.
Tomorrow will start off with some drizzle and fog again. It will be mostly cloudy and a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.