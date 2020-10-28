NEW WINDSOR, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A 6-year-old girl who was one of three people seriously injured in a school bus crash last week in Orange County has been released from the hospital.
New Windsor EMS posted a photo of the girl, saying officers escorted her back home last Friday.
She suffered broken bones after police said a truck pulling a wood chipper crossed the double yellow line of Route 207 and collided with a Washingtonville Central School District bus.
“She’s a tough kid. She didn’t cry a bit. She told her mom she did her yoga breaths to stay calm,” the child’s uncle told CBS2 after the crash.
Both drivers were also seriously injured.
