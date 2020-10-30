Rain, gusty winds are expected around the area this morning with snow filling in across our NW suburbs. Even a few wet flakes can’t be ruled out in the city later this morning, but the bulk of the snow will remain N&W. It won’t be until midday/early this afternoon that we’ll see things wind down from west to east. When all is said and done, a trace to 2″ of snow is expected with the 1-2″ amounts mainly confined to Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Sussex, Orange and Putnam… little or no snowfall as you get closer to the city.

As far as temperatures go, it will be on the chilly side for this time of year… around 40 all day long… but when paired with the wind it will feel more like the 30s.

Tonight will be our coldest night of the season with temps falling through the 30s… 20s across inland areas. Freeze warnings have been issued around (but not including) the city. They will go into effect late this evening and remain in effect until mid morning tomorrow.

Halloween will be pretty chilly for this time of year, but it will be one of our best looking days in the last couple of weeks. It will be mainly sunny with highs only in the mid and upper 40s.

A chance of showers will return to the forecast for Sunday, but it won’t feel quite as cold out there… mid to upper 50s.