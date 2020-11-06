NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for two carjacking suspects who allegedly slashed a driver before stealing his vehicle in Brooklyn.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Police say a 44-year-old driver was at a red light at the corner of Fulton Street and Franklin Avenue when two men approached the vehicle, reached into the driver’s side window and slashed the man on the face with a knife.

The victim then got out of the car, and the two suspects allegedly got into the vehicle and drove off.

The stolen vehicle was found the next day on 147th Avenue.

Police have released surveillance video and photos showing the suspects before the incident.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

