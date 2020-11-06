Comments
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After some stubborn clouds this morning, we will enjoy a bright and beautiful afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies, dry air, and high temps in the upper 60s and even low 70s!
The tranquil conditions will continue through the weekend with sunny skies and even milder temps in the lower 70s both days…so make sure you get outside and enjoy the warmth!
The work week will start off on the same mild note with temps in the upper 60s, and it’s not until mid-week that we have to talk about rain…enjoy the pleasant stretch!