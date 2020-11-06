NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supporters of former vice president Joe Biden threw a party in Manhattan on Friday.
Crowds clapped and cheered in Washington Square Park.
Most people said they were feeling “cautiously optimistic” about the election results.
After three long days of waiting for all the ballots to be counted, they say Friday’s numbers bring some relief.
“A lot of anxiety, a whole lot of anxiety,” one supporter said.
“I think the numbers speak for themselves, and I think we’re all just excited that democracy is going to prevail,” Todd Thompson said.
“I think what’s first and foremost important is for Biden really just to bring this country together,” Sarah Roden said.
Some supporters brought signs that read “Georgia is on New York’s mind” as Biden’s lead grows in the typically red state.
