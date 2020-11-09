By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning! A clear and crisp start to the day will be followed by more unseasonable warmth in the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach the low and mid 70s for many, and there could be more records tied or set.
Tuesday will be another nice day, but it won’t be as warm as the weekend was, with temps “only” in the upper 60s. Some clouds will move in late in the day, but it looks like daylight will stay dry.
Veterans Day appears to be the soggiest of the week, with a slow-moving frontal system bringing some much-needed rain. But until then, enjoy the sunshine.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.