NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man stole a 12-year-old girl’s cellphone in the Bronx, and then forced her to perform a sex act.

It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Tiffany Street and Hamilton Place.

Police say a man stole a 12-year-old girl’s cellphone in the Bronx, and then forced her to perform a sex act. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspect allegedly snatched the girl’s phone and used it to lured her into an alleyway, where he assaulted her.

Police said the man took off when a witness intervened.

The girl was taken to Lincoln Hospital but did not suffer any physical injuries.

