NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man stole a 12-year-old girl’s cellphone in the Bronx, and then forced her to perform a sex act.
It happened around 3 p.m. Sunday near Tiffany Street and Hamilton Place.
The suspect allegedly snatched the girl’s phone and used it to lured her into an alleyway, where he assaulted her.
Police said the man took off when a witness intervened.
The girl was taken to Lincoln Hospital but did not suffer any physical injuries.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
