By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a bright start to Sunday the clouds have thickened and we’ll have a quick-hitting round of rain in the evening.
Some of the rain showers could be locally heavy, and we could even have some gusty thunderstorms! Make sure to be extra careful if you’re out and about this evening.
The storms will rapidly exit the region before midnight and we’ll have a chilly and blustery night ahead. Temperatures in New York City will bottom out in the low 40s with temps in the 30s for the suburbs and will feel colder due to gusty conditions.
Monday will be a bright but blustery start to the work week. Temps will be lucky to reach the low 50s despite sunny skies, and by the middle of the week, temps will be lucky to hit 40!
