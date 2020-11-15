NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dog food company is recalling some of its food that was sold in New York and New Jersey because it may contain salmonella.
Albright’s Raw Dog Food issued the voluntary recall for 67 cases of “Chicken Recipe for Dogs” on Friday.
The food was sold in 2-pound frozen chubs/rolls with the lot number C000185 and best-by date 19 May 2021.
They were sold between June 8 and Aug. 27 in 10 states, including New York and New Jersey.
One animal illness has been reported. Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic, have diarrhea, fever, vomiting or abdominal pain.
Anyone who purchased the food should return it for a full refund. Customers can call the company at 1-260-422-9440 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Monday and Friday.
Click here for more information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.