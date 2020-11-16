By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After last night’s wild weather, it’ll be a much quieter start to the work week today. Expect plenty of sunshine, although it will remain on the breezy side. With gusts up to 30 mph at times, highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s will feel more like the mid 40s this afternoon.

Skies are clear to partly cloudy tonight as temps drop into the 30s. By tomorrow morning, some scattered flurries and drops are possible as another cold front approaches, especially to the north and west. That risk continues into the afternoon, but they’re very light and scattered. Otherwise, it’s partly sunny and colder for Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Waking up Wednesday, wind chills will be in the teens and 20s! Despite sunny skies, Wednesday will be one of the coldest days so far this autumn as temps struggle to reach the 40 degree mark in the city. We’ll then rebound nicely into the 50s for late week.