NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bird watchers hoping to see a rare owl are now flocking to Morningside Heights.

That’s where a second barred owl was spotted Thursday near 115th Street and Riverside Drive.

The bird was perched in a tree, just steps from Columbia University.

We’re told this is not the same owl seen earlier this week in Central Park.

