NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Bird watchers hoping to see a rare owl are now flocking to Morningside Heights.
That’s where a second barred owl was spotted Thursday near 115th Street and Riverside Drive.
The bird was perched in a tree, just steps from Columbia University.
Many thanks to Manhattan Bird Alert for the news about the second barred owl. I ran over to 115th and Riverside and was able to get some great views of a mostly sleepy owl! #birdcp pic.twitter.com/hoaRirE1Em
— Lois Uttley (@LoisUttley) November 19, 2020
We’re told this is not the same owl seen earlier this week in Central Park.
The UWS Barred Owl cc: @BirdCentralPark pic.twitter.com/qF6xxWqBUJ
— Recipe for a Flick (@flickrecipes) November 19, 2020
