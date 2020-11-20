NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Broadway actor was sucker-punched on the subway in an apparent random attack that left him with eye injuries.

Police say it happened at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the 103rd Street southbound B train station.

Alex Weisman posted photos of his fractured eye socket after the unprovoked attack.

Weisman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment.

Weisman is a member of the original cast of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child.

He say he is recovering from eye surgery after the attack.

So far there’s been no arrest in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Separately, a suspect has been arrested after allegedly shoving a woman onto the tracks at Union Square Thursday.

NYC Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg said Thursday the city must do more to address mentally ill people above ground and in the subways.

“It’s not fair to the people who are using the system. It’s not fair to the woman who experienced this today. We have a crisis in this city and it absolutely has to be addressed,” Feinberg said. “I’m desperate for this mayor or the next mayor to take it on because we have a long way to go.”

