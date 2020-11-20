Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health organizations and community leaders in Brooklyn are helping families have a happy Thanksgiving.
Chopper 2 was over NYU Langone Family Health Center in Sunset Park Friday morning for a food giveaway.
ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?
- Free food for New York City residents via NYC.gov/GetFood
- Food Banks Across New York State
- Food Banks In New York City
- Food Banks On Long Island
- Food Banks In New Jersey
- Food Banks In Connecticut
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New York
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in New Jersey
- Applying for SNAP Assistance in Connecticut
The line wrapped around the block.
Hundreds of people received turkeys, sides, canned goods and PPE.
