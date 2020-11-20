CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Brooklyn, food insecurity, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Health organizations and community leaders in Brooklyn are helping families have a happy Thanksgiving.

Chopper 2 was over NYU Langone Family Health Center in Sunset Park Friday morning for a food giveaway.

ARE YOU RUNNING OUT OF FOOD?

The line wrapped around the block.

Hundreds of people received turkeys, sides, canned goods and PPE.

More From CBS New York:

Comments

Leave a Reply