NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- The New York Giants announced Friday morning that three players tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing on Thursday.

According to the team’s statement, the players were notified and told to isolate.

“Because of the bye week, the Giants office is closed today. Players and coaches will resume work on Monday with an adjusted schedule. The Giants and all teams are currently operating under the league’s intensive protocol for the remainder of the season. As in all matters relating to positive test results and close contacts, we are working closely with the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer,” the team said in a statement.

The team did not release the names of the players who tested positive on Thursday. Reporting from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo states that offensive lineman Matt Peart, wide receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Kaden Smith are set to be placed on the Reserve/COVID list later Friday.

#Giants OL Matt Peart, WR Dante Pettis and TE Kaden Smith will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list later today, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 20, 2020

However, that designation does not necessarily mean that those three players tested positive for the virus. The Reserve/COVID list is used by the league for both players who test positive and those who have come in close contact with those testing positive.

The Giants return to the field next Sunday in Cincinnati against the Bengals. They have won each of their last two games.

