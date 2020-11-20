Comments
by Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist
Sunshine will dominate today with temperatures running 10+° warmer than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. It will be more comfortable with temps only falling into the 40s across the area.
Tomorrow we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with mild conditions still in place. Highs will be around 60°.
Expect more clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain, but mainly late in the afternoon and evening. It will be about 10° cooler with highs around 50°.