NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A deadly and wild scene unfolded near Kennedy Airport on Friday when a car crashed after the man behind the wheel was shot and killed.

A woman and child were in the backseat and taken to the hospital, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported.

Police were initially called to the scene in Rosedale, Queens for reports of a car that ran off the road. When first responders arrived, they found bullet holes in the side of the car and two men sitting in the front seats who were shot.

Police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. when the car was traveling west on Rockaway Boulevard. It suddenly veered into oncoming traffic, plowed into a fence at Kennedy Airport and flipped over.

Police arrived to find the two men, both 26, in the front seat had been shot in the chest and head. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 4-year-old boy in the backseat belonged to one of the men who was killed. The child and a woman, 28, in the backseat were not shot, but they were hurt in the crash.

“There were two people who were stuck in the car. Looked pretty injured and they basically had to rush and get them out of the car,” a witness who called 911 told CBS2. “The car was smoking up. I’m just glad that somebody had a fire extinguisher to give them to calm the smoke down.”

“It should be noted that both deceased victims do have gang affiliations. The driver was recently released from prison this past August related to a gun possession charge and was on parole until 2025,” said NYPD Inspector Hank Sautner.

Police are searching for surveillance video to try and figure out who shot the men and why.

There were no arrests early Friday evening.

The woman and child are being treated at the hospital and are expected to be OK.