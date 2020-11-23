By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Make sure you have the umbrella and coat as you head out the door Monday morning.
It’ll be a rainy and breezy start to the day, so any early commuters will have some lousy conditions to deal with. The good news is it’ll be mild, with temperatures in the mid 50s.
However, the mild temps won’t last. A cold front racing through will bring dry, cold, northwesterly winds that will send mercury into the mid 40s by afternoon. Skies will clear out, but it will get brisk, so pack an extra layer as temps will eventually drop into the 30s overnight.
Tuesday will be a bright and crisp day, with highs only in the upper 40s, and Wednesday will be warmer in the mid 50s, but with increasing clouds.
Stay tuned for the Thanksgiving forecast.