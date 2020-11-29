CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Christina Fan, Freeport, Long Island, Nassau County, New York, shooting

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork)Nassau County police are searching for a gunman after a man was killed and a teenager was seriously hurt in a shooting at a park in Freeport.

It happened at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, but detectives were back Sunday morning searching for evidence, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported.

Police responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in Freeport, NY. (credit: CBS2)

Police responding to the 911 call found the two injured victims.

Paramedics rushed a 21-year-old man to the hospital, but he died from his injuries. A 19-year-old was hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Officials did not release the victims’ names.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS (8477). All callers remain anonymous.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:

Comments

Leave a Reply