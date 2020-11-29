By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We are looking at plenty of sunshine to finish out this holiday weekend. Temps will end up a couple degrees cooler than yesterday, but still above average. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight as a strong low pressure system takes shape to the southwest. This tracks just west of us through the day tomorrow, bringing a soaking rain and gusty winds.

If you’re out early tomorrow morning, we’ll start out dry. Soon after sunrise, rain will overspread the region. The heaviest looks to be midday into late afternoon, then tapering off to showers in the evening. 1-2″ of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts. Winds will be an issue as well, gusting to 40-50+ mph at times, especially as we get into late afternoon. A few rumbles or even an isolated severe t-storm is certainly possible. The plus side? We’ll be in a mild surge out of the south, so temps will be in the low to mid 60s tomorrow making this an all-rain event.

As the storm departs Tuesday, some wrap around moisture brings another risk of scattered showers. Temps will likely peak in the 50s during the morning hours, falling into the 40s through the afternoon. This sets us up for a dry, but much colder midweek.

