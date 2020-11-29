BREAKING NEWSMayor De Blasio Announces Phased Reopening Plan For NYC Schools Starting Dec. 7
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for the man accused of violently robbing an 88-year-old woman on Thanksgiving Day.

The alleged attack sent the woman to the hospital with a broken shoulder, police said.

Police are searching for the man accused of violently robbing an 88-year-old woman on Thanksgiving Day. (credit: CBS2)

It happened on the Upper East Side on York Avenue near 89th Street at around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect grabbed the victim’s purse from her hands, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her shoulder.

The woman reportedly had about $115 in her purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

