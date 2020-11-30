NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A serious crash was caught on camera overnight in Brooklyn.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bedford and Dekalb avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
Police said a Dodge Charger drove through a red light, striking a livery cab.
The 22-year-old livery driver and his 32-year-old passenger were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the passenger is in critical condition.
WATCH: Footage of the serious accident Bedford & Dekalb that left a woman in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/wHmtdF3sWf
— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) November 30, 2020
Police believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.
It’s unclear if he will face charges.
