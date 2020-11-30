DEVELOPINGMayor De Blasio Announces Phased Reopening Plan For NYC Schools Starting Dec. 7
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A serious crash was caught on camera overnight in Brooklyn.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Bedford and Dekalb avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police said a Dodge Charger drove through a red light, striking a livery cab.

The 22-year-old livery driver and his 32-year-old passenger were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where the passenger is in critical condition.

Police believe she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear if he will face charges.

