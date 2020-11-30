NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to identify and find those responsible for a violent Bronx subway robbery.
It happened on Nov. 14.
A man in his 50s was aboard a northbound 2 train when he became involved in a verbal dispute with a woman passenger. When the train got to the Third Avenue/149th Street station, four men boarded the train, and allegedly joined the woman in punching the man and removing his backpack, which contained $500 and other valuables.
A fifth man, who was not included in the photograph of the suspects police released, is also wanted.
The victim suffered a bruised lip.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.