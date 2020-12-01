NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Mets reached their first agreement with a free agent since Steven Cohen bought the team, a deal with 31-year-old right-hander Trevor May, a person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical.

According to several reports, the contract will be for two seasons, with MLB Network insider Jon Heyman reporting it will be worth around $15 million.

May had a 3.86 ERA in 24 relief appearances for the Minnesota Twins last season, striking out 38 and walking seven in 23 1/3 innings while allowing 20 hits with a career-high fastball velocity averaging 96.66 mph. He earned $816,667 in prorated pay from a salary of $2,205,000.

Reliever Trevor May and the New York Mets are in agreement on a two-year contract, sources tell ESPN. Deal is pending a physical and could be official as soon as tomorrow. @AnthonyDiComo and @martinonyc were on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2020

May had spent all six big league seasons with the Twins, going 23-21 with a 4.44 ERA in 26 starts and 189 relief appearances.

He made 16 starts in 2015, going 8-9 with a 4.00 ERA over 48 appearances. May had Tommy John surgery on March 22, 2017, and returned to the major leagues on July 31, 2018.

Trevor May’s 2-year deal with the Mets is for about $15M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2020

May figures to join a bullpen that includes Edwin Díaz, Dellin Betances, Jeurys Familia, Brad Brach and Jacob Barnes.

New York’s front office is being run by Sandy Alderson, who returned to the Mets as team president on the day that Cohen completed his $2.42 billion purchase from the Wilpon and Katz families.

