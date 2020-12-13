Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed two people in Brooklyn.
It happened near Flatlands and Pennsylvania avenues in East New York just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Investigators said the driver of a BMW was traveling at a high speed and crashed into a Toyota Camry.
The 52-year-old woman driving the Camry and her passenger were killed.
According to police, the two men inside the BMW ran from the scene after the crash.
