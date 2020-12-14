Rain and snow will develop this morning with snow mainly N&W and rain mainly S&E; the rain/snow will taper off the second half of the afternoon. When all is said and done, expect 1-3″ of snow N&W with little or no snow closer to the city and S&E.
Tonight will be mostly clear, cold and breezy. Temperatures will fall to around 30 in the city with 20s across our suburbs (refreezing).
Tomorrow will feature a lot of sunshine, but it will remain cold. Highs will be in the upper 30s or so with wind chills stuck in the 20s and low 30s.
POTENTIAL WINTER STORM: Snow will likely develop Wednesday afternoon, intensify into the night and taper off Thursday morning; a little mixing and/or plain rain is still possible S&E. Significant snowfall (12+”) is LIKELY N&W with amounts generally decreasing as you head S&E/towards the coast. In addition to heavy snowfall, gusty winds (blizzard conditions?), power outages and minor to moderate coastal flooding will be possible.