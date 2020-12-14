NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Vigilant Transportation Security Administration workers have found a few suspicious items at LaGuardia Airport recently.
In one instance, TSA screeners spotted a realistic air pistol built to resemble a revolver. They spotted it Saturday night.
Check out this revolver. It's actually an air pistol, which, like all guns, is not allowed to be carried past a @TSA checkpoint. BB guns, air pistols and any other realistic replica gun are not allowed on planes. This one caught at @LGAairport on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/7cR5StIhfC
— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 14, 2020
“BB guns, air pistols and any other realistic replica gun are not allowed on planes,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.
In another incident Saturday, TSA workers at LaGuardia Airport spotted a pair of brass knuckles.
Friendly reminder that brass knuckles are not allowed to be carried through a @TSA checkpoint in a carry-on bag or in your pocket. This was detected at @LGAairport on Saturday. The cops weren't as friendly as this reminder is. The traveler was arrested. Don't be like that guy! pic.twitter.com/qQHr2xis1K
— Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) December 14, 2020
“The cops weren’t as friendly as this reminder is. The traveler was arrested. Don’t be like that guy!” Farbstein wrote on Twitter.
For more information on what you can travel with, and what you can’t, click here. For instructions on how to travel with firearms, click here.