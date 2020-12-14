CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Vigilant Transportation Security Administration workers have found a few suspicious items at LaGuardia Airport recently.

In one instance, TSA screeners spotted a realistic air pistol built to resemble a revolver. They spotted it Saturday night.

“BB guns, air pistols and any other realistic replica gun are not allowed on planes,” TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

In another incident Saturday, TSA workers at LaGuardia Airport spotted a pair of brass knuckles.

“The cops weren’t as friendly as this reminder is. The traveler was arrested. Don’t be like that guy!” Farbstein wrote on Twitter.

For more information on what you can travel with, and what you can’t, click here. For instructions on how to travel with firearms, click here.

