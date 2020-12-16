NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A grocery store worker was killed by an illegal freight elevator Tuesday at a store in Hell’s Kitchen, the Department of Buildings says.
The incident happened at he Food Emporium on West 43rd Street near Ninth Avenue.
Police sources told CBS2 the 39-year-old employee was loading produce onto the freight elevator when she was killed.
The DOB said the elevator moved upwards, hitting the worker’s head.
“This tragic incident shows just how dangerous unregistered illegally installed elevator devices can be for New Yorkers. We have shut down the dumbwaiter, and will be thoroughly investigating this incident,” the department said in a statement.
The DOB issued a cease use order for the elevator and a violation to the building owner.