NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Kenyan man has been arrested in the Philippines for allegedly planning a 9/11-style attack in the United States.
The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed 30-year-old Cholo Abdi Abdullah is charged in connection with a plot to hijack a plane and crash it.
He took flight training in the Philippines from 2017 to 2019 and passed the tests needed to get a pilot’s license.
The suspect was arrested in July 2019 and deported.
He arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Southern District of New York.
Check back with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.