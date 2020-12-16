Storm WatchWinter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of The Tri-State Area Effective 2 p.m.
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Terror Plot, Terrorism

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Kenyan man has been arrested in the Philippines for allegedly planning a 9/11-style attack in the United States.

The U.S. attorney’s office confirmed 30-year-old Cholo Abdi Abdullah is charged in connection with a plot to hijack a plane and crash it.

He took flight training in the Philippines from 2017 to 2019 and passed the tests needed to get a pilot’s license.

The suspect was arrested in July 2019 and deported.

He arrived in the U.S. on Tuesday and was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Southern District of New York.

