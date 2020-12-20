By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sunday was another cold day across the area, featuring cloudy skies and even some snow showers.
Expect a few breaks in the clouds this evening, but there will be some areas of fog. Some black ice is also possible, so take it nice and slow on the roads.
Monday will be a chilly start to the holiday week with a few breaks of sunshine and temperatures trying to get to 40. A storm system will pass to our southeast through the day, and some folks across Long Island could deal with light showers.
There is a better chance for some precipitation in the form of snow showers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, with minor amounts possible, before clearing skies and temps in the low 40s Tuesday afternoon.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: