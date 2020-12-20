By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Expect cloudy skies to finish out the weekend, along with a few rain and snow showers moving through. We’re not looking at much in the way of accumulation… perhaps a quick coating in spots. It’s still chilly with temps topping out in the upper 30s.

Mostly clouds skies overnight will help prevent temps from dropping too much… low 30s in the city to the 20s for the NW suburbs. Monday looks like a mix of sun and clouds, although definitely more clouds at times. A shower can’t be ruled out to the east, but most precip should stay off the coast. Highs will be around 40.

Another chance at some rain and snow showers arrives late Monday into early Tuesday. Much like today, there doesn’t look to be much moisture to work with. Temps will be in the low 40s on Tuesday.

Wednesday looks nice & bright before a strong cold front approaches later in the week. Ahead of it, a mild surge into the 50s for Christmas Eve will bring all rain, mainly in the evening and overnight. If enough precip remains as the cold air filters in… maybe some flakes on Christmas Day? There remains timing differences among the models, so stay tuned as we get closer!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

