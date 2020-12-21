Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Good Monday morning, everybody, and welcome to the start of winter.
Expect a properly chilly day across the area with just a little bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be lucky to reach 40 in the afternoon with wind chills in New York City closer to freezing.
Clouds will thicken back up Monday night ahead a quick-moving Alberta Clipper that will bring some rain and snow showers overnight. Some minor accumulations are possible. Just be extra careful on the roads.
Tuesday will feature clearing skies with temps climbing back to seasonable level in the low 40s, followed by chilly sunshine on Wednesday with a high near 40.