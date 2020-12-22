by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

After this morning’s lingering showers, skies will gradually brighten into the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Tonight is clear and seasonably cold with lows around 32 in the city and 20s for the suburbs.

Wednesday is looking good – mostly sunny skies and temps near normal in the low 40s. Clouds will be on the increase at night.

Ahead of a strong cold front, Christmas Eve will be very mild. Temps climb well into the 50s with even a few spots to the south likely hitting 60. Rain arrives, mainly in the late afternoon, and continues through the evening. The heaviest looks to occur overnight, along with some gusty winds. A general 1-2″ of rain is possible.

Christmas morning starts off in the 50s before sunrise, then temps plummet behind the cold front. We’ll be in the mid 30s by afternoon. As the cold air ushers in, there could be some scattered snow showers… but it looks limited with moisture lacking behind the front.