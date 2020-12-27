By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was still on the chilly side Sunday, but with bright skies and less wind, it sure was beautiful.
Expect a few more clouds overnight, with temperatures bottoming out around freezing in New York City, with 20s in the suburbs, so bundle up!
Monday will feature partly sunny skies and a slight chance for a passing shower, and maybe even a few flakes mixed in well north of the city. But temps in the afternoon will reach the upper 40s, about 10 degrees above normal.
Tuesday will be a colder and blustery day in the wake of a cold front. So with temps back in the 30s, we’ll be talking about wind chills once again.
A similar day is on tap for Wednesday, with early sunshine and a high near 40.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK: