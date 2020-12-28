NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A suspect is in custody and another is in the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Brooklyn on Monday.

The NYPD closed an entire block of Lenox Road between Bedford and Rogers Avenues in Prospect Lefferts Gardens after shots were fired around 6 p.m., CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported from the scene.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a man with a gun in the area around 5:45 p.m.

Once on the scene, officers saw a man – who did not match the description of the person in the 911 calls – holding a gun, Monahan said.

After police took the man into custody, a second man – who did match the description – ran toward the officers and reached into his waistband.

Monahan said an officer then fired twice and shot the man once in the leg. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The first suspect was arrested for gun possession and an officer was hospitalized for observation, Monahan said.

Due to a police involved shooting, please avoid the area of Lenox Road & Rogers Avenue in Brooklyn (@NYPD67Pct). Expect heavy delays & a large police presence in the area. Plan an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/hfHoCjm1JO — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2020

Police are urging people to avoid the area while there is a heavy police presence.

