By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday will start off cold, but thankfully won’t be as bitter as the past two mornings.
Expect a blend of sun and clouds as the day progresses, with a slight chance for a passing shower. Overall, it will be a better day, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be much cooler and breezy, with temps only in the upper 30s to right around 40 and feeling cooler due to brisk winds.
Our attention will then turn to Thursday, the final day of 2020, as a storm system approaches from the west. As of now, it looks to be a windy and rainy finish to the year as temps will be very mild, in the mid 50s. Stay tuned for the latest on the year-end storm.