By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a bright and mild Monday, temps sure took a plunge today – and the winds ramped up.
Beautiful blue skies weren’t enough to help the chill in the air as it felt rather cold when the gusts blew.
Expect clear skies for the most part overnight with perhaps a few flurries well north and west of NYC. It’ll be a cold and blustery night with temps in the mid 20s in NYC, feeling like the teens due to the gusty winds.
Tomorrow starts off bright but with clouds on the increase during the day. The good news is that despite a chilly temp around 40, there won’t be as much wind. Showers move in Thursday morning with milder temps topping off around 50. Stay tuned for the latest on a soggy start to 2021!
