By Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Clouds will be on the increase as we head through today, but overall not bad. After a cold morning in the 20s, temps will reach the low 40s this afternoon. With much lighter winds than yesterday, the “feels like” temp will stay in check… mainly in the mid and upper 30s.

Showers arrive late tonight as temps don’t drop off much, hanging close to 40 degrees. There may be some wintry precip in the higher elevations far N&W (Sullivan, Ulster). Elsewhere, it’s mild enough for all rain. If you’ll be out overnight, grab the umbrella.

New Year’s Eve will start off with some morning showers, but we’ll see it drying out into the afternoon. Highs will be a little milder in the upper 40s to around 50. While this year is quite different, if you happen to be out to ring in 2021… it looks dry with temps in the upper 30s.

For New Year’s Day on Friday, it’s looking just the opposite… we’ll start off dry with our next batch of rain arriving in the evening. Temps are a little colder, so more locations N&W of the city may be dealing with a wintry mix before changing to all rain overnight as temps rise. Still, not looking like anything major.