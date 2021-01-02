CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:East Elmhurst, Jessica Ramos, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community fridge that provided a lifeline for people who need food was ransacked and destroyed overnight in Queens.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos tweeted photos of the fridge, which was outside her district office in East Elmhurst.

Ramos said she was “heartbroken” and encouraged people to donate to help set up a new refrigerator.

It’s unclear who targeted the fridge.

Comments
  1. Ann Ryan says:
    January 2, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    First they steal all the delivery packages from the houses, then destroy the community Christmas display and now vandalize and steal the food from the community refrigerator . What next?

