Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A community fridge that provided a lifeline for people who need food was ransacked and destroyed overnight in Queens.
State Sen. Jessica Ramos tweeted photos of the fridge, which was outside her district office in East Elmhurst.
Ramos said she was “heartbroken” and encouraged people to donate to help set up a new refrigerator.
I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support! We’re going to need your help to keep our community fridge project going. Any little bit helps! 100% of your donations will keep our fridge stocked for our neighbors. https://t.co/hNx8yISOqM
— Jessica Ramos (@jessicaramos) January 2, 2021
It’s unclear who targeted the fridge.
First they steal all the delivery packages from the houses, then destroy the community Christmas display and now vandalize and steal the food from the community refrigerator . What next?